Palaniswami justifies 'betrayer' Sengottaiyan's expulsion at Gobichettypalayam rally

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Dec 1 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has launched a scathing attack on expelled leader K A Sengottaiyan, branding him as "betrayer" and "selfish" for acting against the interests of the party that gave him an identity.

In a show of strength, Palaniswami addressed a mega rally at Sengottaiyan's home turf of Gobichettypalayam near here on Sunday. The former Chief Minister justified expelling the 9-time MLA.

Days after Sengottaiyan joined the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Palaniswami said the AIADMK would retain the Gobichettipalayam constituency in the coming elections and asked the people if the expelled leader sought their views before resigning as MLA.

Extending his wishes to Sengottaiyan using the traditional phrase of "Engirunthalum Vazhga" (Do well, wherever one may be), Palaniswami said had the expelled leader been quiet it would have been good.

"He (Sengottaiyan) said they (TVK) will give a pure government." Palaniswami, recalling Sengottaiyan's stint as a Minister in the AIADMK regimes, wondered, "at that time, did we not give pure (clean) government, good governance...no one, however, big can defeat the AIADMK." He also asked if Sengottaiyan, who had met the people to get their votes sought their views before resigning as MLA.

Months ago, Palaniswami said when he presided over an event connected to the crucial Athikadavu Avinashi project, the then local MLA Sengottaiyan had not taken part in it claiming the images of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa were not featured in the backdrop. Even farmers belonging to various political parties had taken part in that event linked to the important water project.

Apparently ridiculing Sengottaiyan, the AIADMK chief asked, now, "based on whose portraits (to get inspiration) has he joined the TVK." He further said the AIADMK gave Sengottaiyan the identity, position and public office.

He reiterated that Sengottaiyan had also taken part in a government event in which only CM Stalin and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's photos were featured. He also boycotted an event held at Avinashi to felicitate the AIADMK for the Athikadavu initiative.

Without naming the BJP, the AIADMK chief said though Sengottaiyan had visited top leaders and had boycotted Athikadavu related events the party ignored it and continued to give him respect.

However, he did not reform himself and went to the extent of giving ultimatum to the party brass to re-admit expelled leaders. Also, he met expelled leaders, including O Panneerselvam last month.

Eventually, Sengottaiyan was expelled from the party.

"For the past about 2-3 years, he acted against the party interests while remaining within the party. He betrayed the party. That was why Sengottaiyan was expelled...God will take care (judge and act accordingly) of those who betrayed the party." Unlike selfish Sengottaiyan, Palaniswami said he continues to be a party worker and the AIADMK will overcome challenges and the party will win the 2026 Assembly election and form the government. The victory celebration will be held at Gobichettipalayam.

He asserted that the AIADMK would emerge victorious in the 2026 polls and the first victory event would be held at Gobichettypalayam and it would be developed as the numero uno constituency in the state.

AIADMK would win big in Gobichettipalayam segment and people, by gathering in large numbers, have "shattered the dreams," of Sengottaiyan.