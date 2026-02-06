Palaniswami lashes out at DMK govt as 'inept', says it has given 'halwa' to people

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday hit out at the DMK-led regime as "inept" and alleged it was merely engaged in jugglery of words by claiming that the Centre, in the Union Budget, did not sanction adequate funds or projects like Metrorail for Coimbatore and Madurai.

Dubbing the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led regime as inept, Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, alleged it did not have the capability to persuade the Centre or launch a struggle to get schemes for the benefit of the people Tamil Nadu.

It was, however, rather involved only in sophistry by alleging that the union government did not fulfill the state's demands, Palaniswami alleged.

The AIADMK chief, in a statement, alleged that the DMK regime failed to present to the Centre proper project reports for the Metrorail proposals for the cities of Madurai and Coimbatore.

In order to hide its failure, the DMK-led government is merely claiming that the Centre did not sanction railway projects and allot funds to the state.

While the DMK had taken up 'halwa' campaign against the Centre to protest against alleged non-allocations of schemes/adequate funds to the state, Palaniswami said it was actually the DMK that had opened up bags of lies and had really given 'halwa' to the people.

Palaniswami alleged the DMK regime did not fulfill any development schemes during its tenure and gave 'halwa' to the people.

In Tamil, the phrase "to give halwa" idiomatically means to trick or deceive someone, often by sweet-talking or charm offensive.

The DMK's halwa campaign saw party workers and leaders distributing the sweet to highlight the party's claim that the Centre has given the "short shrift" to the state's development needs and financial requirements.

On February 4, Chief Minister Stalin slammed the BJP-led Centre for failing to even perform its "usual stunt" of allotting funds to poll-bound states, as Tamil Nadu prepares for state polls in April.

A former chief minister, Palaniswami asked if Stalin was ready to seek votes based on sheer performance and it he does it, "he (Stalin) will only get 0 and not 2.0." Stalin, also the DMK President, has been expressing confidence that his party-led alliance would win hands on, retain power and go on to form the Dravidian model 2.0 regime in Tamil Nadu. PTI VGN VGN KH