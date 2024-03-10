Palaniswami-led AIADMK delegation meets TN Governor, seeks action in 'drug lord' Jaffer Sadiq's case

Chennai, Mar 10 (PTI) AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday called on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and handed over a memorandum to him, seeking a thorough investigation by authorities into alleged international drug racket kingpin Jaffer Sadiq's links to the ruling DMK and the state police.

Sadiq was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Delhi on March 9, in connection with a seizure of 50kg of pseudoephedrine -- the active ingredient in the narcotic drug methamphetamine -- linked to an transnational drug trafficking ring.

Speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan after meeting the governor, Palaniswami pointed out that Sadiq had been a DMK office-bearer and held the post of Chennai West-NRI Wing Deputy Organiser until he was recently dismissed by the party when allegations of his links to drug trafficking surfaced.

Quoting from a press conference by an NCB official, the former chief minister alleged that Sadiq had financed film production and invested in the hospitality industry from proceeds of the illegal drug trade.

Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) insinuated that Sadiq 'gave money' to DMK office-bearers and also donated to a 'trust' linked to a ruling party leader. He also referred to allegations that "Sadiq financed a film that was directed by a prominent person of a DMK family".

The AIADMK general secretary further pointed to Sadiq's alleged links with the police, saying the city police had given Sadiq a 'certificate' commending him for providing CCTV cameras to areas under the city commissionerate.

When Sadiq came under the NCB's gaze, police removed the cameras he donated and replaced them with new devices.

The AIADMK delelgation requested Governor Ravi to take appropriate action to ensure a thorough investigation by authorities into Sadiq's alleged "links to the DMK and the police", Palaniswami said. This is necessary to ensure "punishment for the culprits" and to make sure that there is absolutely no availability of drugs in the state.

"People expect Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin to tender their resignations, taking moral responsibility for Sadiq's alleged links to the DMK," the AIADMK leader further said.

The party has also made a representation to the governor on the drug menace in the state -- an issue that has been brought to Ravi's notice by the AIADMK on several occasions, he added.

If the drug menace in the state continues unabated, Tamil Nadu will be "very seriously affected", the AIADMK chief said. "Due to the slackness of the DMK regime and considering that no proper action was taken by it, drug availability has increased," he alleged. PTI VGN ANE