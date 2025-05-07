Palaniswami says justice done, hails attack on cross border targets

Chennai, May 7 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edapapdi K Palaniswami on Wednesday hailed the attacks on terror targets in Pakistan and said justice has been delivered under the vigilant leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a social media post, Palaniswami said: "I commend the Indian Armed Forces for their precise execution of #OperationSindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam attack. Under the vigilant leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru. @narendramodi Avl, justice has been delivered. This decisive action underscores our nation's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding our citizens." The Indian armed forces, in the early hours of Wednesday, launched precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

The strikes were in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement issued at 1:44 am, confirmed the launch of 'Operation Sindoor', aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure used to plan and direct attacks on the Indian soil. PTI VGN ADB