Palaniswami slams CM Stalin over killing of AIADMK office-bearer

Chennai, Jun 30 (PTI) Expressing shock over the killing of a party functionary and seeking immediate action to bring to justice the perpetrators of the crime, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday slammed Chief Minister M K Stalin over law and order in the state.

It is an irony that Chief Minister Stalin is boasting of excellent law and order maintenance while people are always 'in fear,' be it day or night, Palaniswami, the leader of opposition claimed.

"I have been pointing out often that law and order has completely deteriorated in Tamil Nadu under the DMK regime. The truth is, no one, be it the general public, police personnel and those belonging to political parties are safe," he alleged in a social media post. The former CM said he was shocked to learn that his party's office-bearer (district representative and former councillor) Pushpanathan of Vandipalayam area in Cuddalore district was hacked to death by a six-member gang. Conveying his condolences to the kin of his party worker, he demanded that Stalin take swift action and punish the guilty.

On Saturday, a police constable was assaulted by a suspect in Tiruchirappalli and he sustained injuries. PTI VGN ROH