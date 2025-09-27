Palaniswami slams DMK, says it will be in ventilator in next 6 months

Karur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 27 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the ruling DMK government, stating it would be in ventilator in the next six months indicating the 2026 Assembly polls.

The ruling government is pinning all its hopes on former minister V Senthil Balaji, he said, taking a dig at the DMK, at an election campaign here late on Friday.

"He (Senthil Balaji) has been in jail for more than 450 days. And now, nobody will come to save those government authorities who are behind him (Senthil Balaji). With elections scheduled to be held next year, Senthil Balaji will take a new avatar and he will try to appease you all," he said.

The AIADMK supremo alleged that Senthil Balaji has joined five political parties in the past and would continue to do so after 2026 election.

"You (DMK chief M K Stalin) are taking advise from the former minister (Senthil Balaji). But, in the next six months, people of Tamil Nadu will take the right action against the DMK, it will be in ventilator like a patient," Palaniswami said.

He claimed that if an AIADMK functionary performs well in a district, immediately, false cases are filed against him by Senthil Balaji and his men. "When we come to power next year, we will take it up properly through Courts. We will take action against those who filed false cases against our partymen. AIADMK men need not worry about that. I am with you," he said.

Palaniswami said he has been with the party for more than 51 years and has been loyal to AIADMK since his joining. "You can stand with me. I will stand with you in such cases," he said.

Observing that ganja culture has been spreading fast in the district, he said, "as an Opposition Party leader in the Assembly I have been bringing this issue to the government." "But it has been neglected and today there is a widespread culture of ganja. I have been telling this to him (Chief Minister M K Stalin), but he did not take action against it," he said.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Palaniswami asked whether any new projects have been implemented for the development of the district. "In the last 4 years, did they (DMK) introduce any big projects for this district?" he asked and said those projects which were launched by the AIADMK have been going on at "snails pace".

"Those projects which we introduced are valued at Rs 490 crore. This will largely increase the water table in the state benefitting the farming community. But, after the DMK came to power, the project is now going on at a snail's pace," he said.

He said the AIADMK during its regime had launched four new projects to save the surplus water in the district, but it was dropped by the DMK soon it came to office in May 2021. "We will take those projects again when we come to power next year," he said. PTI VIJ VIJ KH