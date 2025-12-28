Palaniswami slams Stalin, says CM, DMK's allies spread 'lies' over new 125-days employment scheme

Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday lashed out at the DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin for spreading "blatant lies" as regards the new rural jobs law that has replaced MGNREGA and alleged that the government's announcement on laptops for college students was only eyeing Assembly polls next year.

Palaniswami, addressing a rally at Tiruporur near here, referred to Stalin challenging the AIADMK in a government function held in Kallakurichi over implementation of electoral assurances and hit back at the ruling DMK, questioning its track record.

The ex-chief minister said that 95 per cent of promises made before polls were fulfilled by the AIADMK during its term (2011-2021) and Kallakurichi district itself was formed only during his party-led government's tenure.

However, the DMK has fulfilled only "5 per cent" of its assurances made before the 2021 Assembly polls, alleged Palaniswami. "Only 3 Amavasyas (New Moon/No Moon Days) remain for removing the DMK regime from power," he said.

On December 26, Stalin addressing an event at Kallakurichi alleged that Tamil Nadu faced ruin during the 10-year rule of AIADMK (2011-2021).

He said the state has bounced back under the DMK regime, and it will continue to be on the path of progress.

Wondering if the previous AIADMK regime can match at least 5 per cent of the DMK government's solid work and achievements, Stalin had said: "This is my open challenge! Tell me if you have courage, did you achieve at least 5 per cent of what we have achieved?" Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, said that the DMK had assured that it would increase the number of working days under MGNREGA to 150 from 100. "Did they do it? he asked adding all such assurances were mere lies.

"The Union government, based on the request of the AIADMK, has increased the number of days to 125 from 100 under the new rural jobs law (VB-G RAM G Act)," he said.

The DMK did not implement its promises whereas the AIADMK has fulfilled its assurances.

Also, Stalin assured increasing the wages for people working under the rural jobs guarantee scheme, he said and wondered if it was ever done. "It's okay even if they had not increased the wages. The 100-day jobs scheme was not even fully implemented to benefit the people," he claimed.

When the AIADMK assumes office, the 125 working days will be further increased to 150 days and the wages would also be enhanced.

"Beneficiaries will be given jobs on all days (permitted under law), this is AIADMK's goal." Accusing the DMK regime of not fulfilling any assurance in a full fledged fashion, Palaniswami accused Stalin and DMK's allies of indulging in a deliberate "defamatory campaign" against the new rural employment law that has replaced MGNREGA.

"Blatant lies" were being spread on the new 125-days jobs law by the chief minister and leaders belonging to DMK's alliance parties, he alleged.

Palaniswami said: "I am making it categorical. As regards the new rural employment scheme (VB-G RAM G Act), the Central government has increased the number of days to be provided for work from 100 to 125. Also, the AIADMK will take all steps to increase it further to 150 days of work. This will be done as soon as the AIADMK forms government in the state." He underscored that the AIADMK had during its tenure implemented several schemes for the welfare of farmers and farm labourers during its tenure.

This is Palaniswami's first reaction to Stalin's allegations targeting the BJP and AIADMK over a new law replacing the MGNREGA.

During the AIADMK regime, 52,50,000 students were provided laptops at an estimated cost of Rs 7,350 crore and this scheme was halted by the DMK after it formed the government.

Eyeing polls next year, and to attract youngsters, DMK has announced 10 lakh laptops for college students. "So far laptops have not come and this is a blatant lie. After the AIADMK assumes office, they will be provided laptops." Listing the AIADMK regime's string of welfare measures during the Coronavirus pandemic (2020-21), he said Rs 2,500 each was provided to families having ration cards.

"During those days Stalin had demanded a payout of Rs 5,000 for each family. For the last Pongal (harvest festival) not even a rupee was provided by the DMK regime. "At the very least provide Rs 5,000 (for each family/PDS card holders) for Pongal now (January, 2026)," he said.

Claiming that the DMK will not return to the seat of power, he said the only achievement of the DMK regime rests on borrowing about Rupees "5 lakh crore" and burdening the people. He asked whether the people need such a regime? Levelling several corruption allegations against the DMK regime, Palaniswami listed the ED's claim of Rs 1,000 crore TASMAC liquor scam.

The AIADMK chief alleged that about "Rs 22,000 crore," was the corruption amount collected by charging Rs 10 over and above the MRP per bottle in TASMAC retail outlets. Also, he alleged Rs 800 crore "cash for jobs" scandal in the Municipal Administration Department and that the ED has written to the State police chief in this regard.

"The AIADMK, after forming the government will probe all these allegations. The DMK regime is a corrupt regime."