Palaniswami to campaign in Chennai next week

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami will launch a campaign tour here next week in view of forthcoming Assembly polls, the party said on Saturday.

Palaniswami had announced 10 key election promises on the social welfare front, employment, housing and women empowerment, thus emerging as the first political leader among the parties to announce the poll manifesto ahead of the official announcement of the election schedule and even before the parties finalised the seat-sharing agreement.

According to a party statement, Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition, would be touring from February 21 to 26 in Ambattur, Madhavaram, Ponneri, Maduravoyal, Pallavaram under the 'Save People, Save Tamil Nadu' campaign in Chennai.

The district secretaries have been asked to make adequate arrangements for the visit of the leader and the party appealed to headquarters secretaries, district in-charges, former ministers, MPs and ex-MLAs to take part in large numbers. PTI VIJ VIJ KH