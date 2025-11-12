Palaniswami urges govt to take steps for release of Tamil workers abducted in West Africa

Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the Central and State governments to expedite the process to get released the abducted Tamil workers in Mali, a landlocked country in Western Africa.

Palaniswami, the leader of opposition, expressed shock over the reported kidnapping of 5 Tamil workers --Isakki Raja, Suresh, Ponnudurai, Puthiyavan and Pechimuthu-- by "armed terrorists" in Mali.

In a post on 'X', Palaniswami urged the Central and State governments to expedite the process to get the Tamil workers released from the custody of gunmen. PTI VGN VGN KH