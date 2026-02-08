Palaniswami urges TN govt to release Mettur Dam water for Delta crops

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) Feb 8 (PTI) AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government immediately release water from the Mettur Dam to save standing paddy crops in the Delta region.

Speaking to reporters after interacting with distressed farmers in Thanjavur district, he stated that the paddy crops, currently in the flowering (milking) stage, require urgent irrigation for at least another 20 days to ensure a successful harvest.

"The farmers in the Delta region, particularly in Thanjavur, have invested heavily by taking loans to cultivate these crops. If water is not provided for the next 20 days, the paddy will wither and turn into chaff (pathir), leading to massive losses for the farming community," the former chief minister said.

During the interaction, emotional farmers showed Palaniswami their parched fields and withered stalks, pleading for intervention. Some farmers noted that they were forced to use motors to pump meager amounts of water to keep the crops alive, while others lamented that the cessation of water supply at a critical juncture had put their livelihoods at risk.

"It is a legitimate demand from the farmers who have shed their blood and sweat for this crop. Their entire livelihood and family welfare depend on this harvest. The government must understand their hardship and immediately release water from the Mettur Dam for irrigation," he added.

Hitting out at the ruling DMK administration, Palaniswami, who is also the Leader of Opposition, termed the recent state budget -- "zero budget" -- that offered no substantial relief or vision for the people.

He also questioned the government’s delay in providing relief for damages caused during previous cyclones.

Responding to a query about political alliances, he dismissed criticisms, stating that the AIADMK remains committed to the welfare of the people.

"If the government provides water now, it will not only ensure income for the farmers but also increase the overall paddy production for the state. The government must act immediately to save the Delta farmers from the brink of distress," he said.