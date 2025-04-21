Palanivel Thiaga Rajan says his dept does not have wherewithal for new projects

Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, on Monday said that his department does not have the wherewithal to consider new projects such as setting up a new IT Park.

In the Assembly, Gudalaur (Nilgiris district) MLA Pon Jayaseelan (AIADMK) said there were no companies in his constituency that could generate employment opportunities.

Pointing to proximity to Mysore, which is about a 2-hour drive from Gudalur, he batted for setting up a small information technology park that would bring jobs to the youths of his constituency.

Thiaga Rajan said in the ongoing Assembly session itself he had already outlined the problems faced by his department and the fund allocation is also very less to his department.

Unlike other states, not all the IT parks function under the (Information Technology) department; and it only has a small share and the rest comes under the domain of Industries department. Though it is an extraordinary situation, it is continuing for 20 years in Tamil Nadu.

Hence, if the department that has cash, capability and authority is approached, they may come forward to do it and his department does not have the wherewithal for it, Thiaga Rajan said.

Speaker M Appavu told Thiaga Rajan that such things could be discussed with the chief minister and a decision may be arrived at. Members may be given a positive reply by the minister, he said.