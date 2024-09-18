'Palestine' flag waved during procession in MP's Ratlam; case filed

Ratlam (MP), Sep 18 (PTI) Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, an official said.

The incident occurred on September 17, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rakesh Sakha said that based on a complaint lodged by one Sanjay Patidar, a case against the unidentified persons was registered at Station Road police station on Tuesday.

"A video in this connection also came to light and further investigation is underway on the basis of CCTV footage," he said.

The case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 197 (2), he said.

Earlier, similar cases were registered in Mandla and Balaghat districts.

In Balaghat, the police arrested three men and detained a minor on Tuesday in connection with waving the Palestine flag during Eid-e-Milad procession on Monday.

According to police, they waved the Palestine flag after being inspired by seeing videos on Instagram. PTI COR ADU NP