Palestine Solidarity Day: Kerala CM Vijayan urges for global unity

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 (PTI) Expressing solidarity with Palestine, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday emphasised the need for global unity to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the West Asian nation.

In a strongly worded statement on the occasion of Palestine Solidarity Day, the chief minister condemned the actions of Israel, saying the "Zionist regime, which, with the support of American imperialism," continues to carry out attacks and occupation in Palestine.

"The noble idea of humanity faces one of its greatest crises. Helpless Palestinian people, including children and women, are falling victim to mass killings," Vijayan said in a Facebook post, describing the situation as one of the most inhumane genocides witnessed in modern history.

Highlighting the global responsibility to intervene, Vijayan called for collective action.

"It is our responsibility to put an end to this. The unity of all who believe in humanity is essential to exert pressure on the nations of the world," he said.

The chief minister encouraged people to voice their solidarity with Palestine.

"Let us loudly declare our solidarity with Palestine. Let us join hands for justice and humanity. Salutations to the struggling people of Palestine!" Vijayan concluded.

On 7 October 2023, Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel by land, air and sea, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 250 others.

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza, causing widespread devastation and killing around 40,000 people, according to local health officials. The two sides have so far failed to reach a ceasefire to end the conflict. PTI TGB TGB KH