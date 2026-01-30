Palestine welcomes Trump's 'Riviera' idea for Gaza, but only if Gazans benefit: Palestine foreign minister

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Palestine may not be averse to US President Donald Trump's idea of transforming the Gaza Strip into a Mediterranean "Riviera", but only if such a plan is meant for Palestinians themselves and not imposed at their expense, Palestinian Foreign Minister of State Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said on Friday.

In an interview to PTI Videos, she also said that India's participation in President Trump's 'Board of Peace' could help.

"Well, a Riviera for its people. I mean, why not? If it's a Riviera for Gazans, the Palestinians, to enjoy, yes. But if it's a Riviera for others to enjoy without the Palestinians, no," Shahin said while answering a question on Trump's view of turning the strip into a Riviera of Middle East.

Her remarks come amid renewed global focus on Gaza's reconstruction and a US-led Peace Board proposed by Trump.

While welcoming any such effort to bring peace, Shahin stressed that rebuilding Gaza cannot be separated from Palestinian political rights.

Shahin is in India to attend the India-Arab Foreign Ministers' meeting, where she said the Palestinian issue would remain "at the forefront" of her discussions.

"Any attempt at forging peace is welcome because it gives hope after decades of violence," she said.

"But we want this plan to be tied to something bigger, a clear path that leads to Palestinian independence," she said.

India has also been invited to join the proposed Peace Board but has yet to take a decision.

Shahin said New Delhi's participation could help but the outcome of the peace process needed to be clearly defined.

"It would help our cause if the path and the end results are clear," she said, reiterating India's consistent support for a two-state solution.

Asked about Pakistan's inclusion on the Peace Board opposed by Israel, Shahin said no country should dictate the process.

"Israel must stop dictating to the world what is acceptable. What is acceptable is what meets international law," she said.

Describing ground realities, Shahin said Gaza remains volatile despite a partial ceasefire.

"We are not seeing the atrocities of the last two years, but the ceasefire is fragile. Only a permanent and sustainable ceasefire will allow people to breathe and begin reconstruction," she said, adding that rebuilding Gaza would require sustained international support.

On Hamas, Shahin said it should disarm as part of the peace framework accepted by the group. She welcomed India's balanced approach, saying New Delhi's ties with both Israel and Palestine could allow it to play a constructive role.

On the issue of escalating US-Iran tensions she warned that it could undermine Gaza's fragile calm.

"Any instability in the region affects everyone, including Palestine. Conflicts should be resolved around tables, not through armed confrontation," she said.

Turning to the West Bank, Shahin said conditions there were worsening even as focus remained on Gaza.

"Illegal settlers are unleashing havoc, terrorising Palestinian lives daily. We are living under an apartheid system that violates international law," she said, pointing to multiple UN resolutions Israel has yet to implement.

Asked about Palestinian sentiment towards Trump, Shahin said there is belief he could move the peace process forward if Palestinian rights are respected.

"Peace means respecting both peoples, not one at the expense of the other," she said.

"The Palestinians deserve their state as enshrined in international law. Now is the time to help them materialise it." India is yet to take a call on joining the Board of Peace. New Delhi is considering various aspects as the initiative involves sensitive issues, it is learnt.

India has been pushing for a "two-State solution to the Palestine question with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders.

The countries that have accepted Trump's invitation to join the board are Argentina, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Morocco, Mongolia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. PTI SHJ MPB ZMN