Palestinian Authority welcomes President Trump's Gaza peace plan

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Palestine on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza and said it would ensure the unification of Palestinian land and institutions.

The plan, unveiled after talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, proposes an immediate end to the war in Gaza and release of all the hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours.

Hamas has not yet accepted the peace plan.

"The State of Palestine welcomes the sincere and determined efforts of President Donald J Trump to end the war on Gaza and affirms its confidence in his ability to find a path toward peace," the State of Palestine said.

The Palestinian authority also underscored the importance of the US in achieving peace in the region.

The peace plan "renews" its commitment to work with the US, regional states, and partners to end the war on Gaza through a comprehensive agreement that ensures the sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Palestinian authority also referred to release of hostages, the establishment of mechanisms to protect the Palestinian people, prevent annexation of land, stopping displacement of Palestinians and ending "unilateral actions" that violate international law.

It said the peace plan would also "ensure the unification of Palestinian land and institutions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, end the occupation, and open the path toward a just peace based on the two-state solution, with the independent and sovereign State of Palestine living side by side with the State of Israel." "We have affirmed our desire for a modern, democratic, and non-militarized Palestinian state, committed to pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power," it said in a statement.

"The State of Palestine affirms its readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and all parties in order to achieve peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region," it said.

