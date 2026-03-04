Palestinian envoy slams 'jungle law' in Iran-US conflict, warns it leaves global south defenceless

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh strongly criticised the growing reliance on military might in international disputes, terming it "jungle law" that benefits only those possessing superior weaponry while stripping defenceless nations of any viable future.

In an exclusive interview with PTI on Tuesday, Abu Shawesh expressed deep concern over statements from major powers indicating that the window for negotiations has closed.

"When anyone talks about the time for negotiation being over, it means they will rely on muscle and weapons. This is utterly against international law," he said.

He criticised the reliance on military might, describing it as "jungle law" that favours those with superior weaponry and leaves defenceless nations, particularly in the global south, without a future.

The ambassador pointed out that Israel had opportunities early in the Gaza conflict to secure the release of hostages without widespread destruction but opted for prolonged military action.

"Iran-US war will affect not only Palestinians but everyone worldwide in the long run. But for the Palestinian issue, of course, all eyes right now are following what is happening between Iran, the United States and Israel. Everyone is turning their back, or semi-turning their back, to the Palestinian question," Abu Shawesh said.

He described the Israeli military operation in Gaza, now well beyond 880 days since its intensification, as a "devastating genocidal war" that continues unabated, with reduced international scrutiny.

Regarding groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, which receive Iranian support, the ambassador clarified that resistance to Israeli occupation takes multiple forms.

"Each Palestinian will not accept the Israeli occupation. There are many methods to resist. Some are military, which Hamas talks about, and we are not in agreement with. There is a diplomatic method, or Gandhian method of peaceful resistance," he explained.

Regarding Gaza's immediate future, Abu Shawesh accused Israel of accelerating measures to render life unlivable, including financial strangulation aimed at bankrupting the Palestinian Authority and dismantling its institutions.

"Israel is already accelerating its operations. Every single day they are taking tens of hundreds of measures against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza to make our life unlivable, to force us to leave our homeland," he said.

India, with historical ties to the Palestinian cause and balanced relations in the Middle East, continues to advocate for dialogue and a two-state solution amid the unfolding crises. PTI RK VN MPL MPL