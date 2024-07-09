Palestinian flag waved during UP procession, man arrested

Bhadohi (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) A man was arrested after a video of the Palestinian flag in a procession taken out after the sighting of the Muharram moon here went viral, police said on Tuesday.

SHO in-charge of the Aurai police station Sachchidanand Pandey said some youths took out a procession on the National Highway in the Madhosingh area on Sunday night allegedly without permission, during which they waved a Palestinian flag and shouted slogans.

The SHO said that after a video of the incident went viral on Monday, Sahil alias Badshah and Gorakh were identified in the investigation. A case has been registered under BNS section 197 (2) and Sahil was arrested on Monday night, police said.

He said the police is searching for other accused Gorakh, adding that efforts are on to nab others on the basis of the video.