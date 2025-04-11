Palghar achieves 100 pc target set under Chief Minister's Employment Generation Scheme: Official

Palghar, Apr 11 (PTI) Palghar has achieved 100 per cent of the Rs 2000 crore target set for the district under the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Scheme, Collector Indu Rani Jakhar has said.

She was addressing the District Level Investment Council 2025 at Tarapur MIDC on Wednesday.

The event saw 161 units signing MoUs worth Rs 2,258 crore with the state government.

"These will generate at least 6000 jobs. Palghar district offers a conducive environment for industrial investment. The district administration is committed to resolving the issues of entrepreneurs on priority. Departments have been asked to coordinate to ensure a seamless single-window system for investors," Jakhar said.

"Konkan region is a state leader in exports, with Palghar's steel, chemical and other units playing a pivotal role," Viju Shirsath, Joint Director of Industries, Konkan Division, said at the event. PTI COR BNM