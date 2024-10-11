Palghar activist who fought for tribal rights dies at 86

Palghar, Oct 11 (PTI) Kaluram Dodhade, an activist from Maharashtra’s Palghar district who had fought for the rights of tribals, has died in a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness, his family said on Friday. He was 86.

Dodhade, whom tribals fondly called ‘Kaluram Kaka’, had taken part in several agitations for various causes, including against the transfer of tribal land to non-tribals, for over five decades and even faced arrests, they said.

A recent ‘Adivasi Mahasammelan’ (large gathering of tribals) in Palghar celebrated his lifelong commitment to tribal unity, they added. PTI COR NR