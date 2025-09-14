Palghar autorickshaw driver booked for false info about bomb at fire station

Palghar, Sep 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old autorickshaw driver was booked in Maharashtra's Palghar district for giving false information to the police about a bomb situation, an official said on Sunday.

Shyam Ramprasad Singh called up emergency services helpline 112 on September 13 and said a man had planted a bomb at a fire station and held come persons captive there, the Achole police station official said.

"Police teams that were rushed to the site realised it was a hoax. On the complaint of an Anti Terrorism Squad member, Singh was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for giving false information to a public servant as well as other offences. He is yet to be arrested," the official said. PTI COR BNM