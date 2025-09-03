Palghar building collapse: NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt, DGP

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The NHRC on Wednesday said it has issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the state's police chief over the collapse of a four-storey apartment building in Palghar district last month, in which 17 people died.

Reportedly, the building was unauthorised and constructed more than a decade ago, it said.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a statement, said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that 17 people died and eight were injured when a portion of a four-storey apartment collapsed in the Virar East area of Palghar district, Maharashtra, on August 27".

However, the residents were paying taxes to the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), believing the building was authorised as per the notarised documents, the statement said.

The commission has observed that the media reports, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Maharashtra, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, it said.

According to the media reports on August 28, a senior officer of the VVCMC has stated that the building collapsed probably "due to the use of inferior quality construction material", the NHRC said.

The residents were sent three notices to vacate the building, but all warnings were ignored. Reportedly, the building had around 50 flats and half a dozen shops; of which the rear side of the building, comprising around 12 flats, collapsed, it said.