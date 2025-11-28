Palghar collector inspects Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway work, pushes for its early completion

Palghar, Nov 28 (PTI) Collector of Palghar district in Maharashtra Indu Rani Jakhar conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway work, reviewing the progress and directing officials to expedite the construction of the infrastructure project.

During the inspection on Thursday, she was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, Assistant District Collector and Dahanu Project Officer Vishal Khatri, and senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (Thane division), an official release said here.

Jakhar sought detailed updates on the pace of work, security deployments along the construction stretches, and alternative routes planned to minimise disruption for commuters, said the release.

The IAS officer instructed officials to strengthen on-ground coordination and ensure that safety protocols are strictly implemented. Emphasising on early completion of the project, she noted that the expressway is a crucial link for regional connectivity and economic development.

Notably, the greenfield expressway, being constructed by the NHAI, is an important component of the ambitious 1,350-km-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway corridor.

The district collector later paid a surprise visit to the Government Ashram School for Girls at Varwada, where she interacted with students and reviewed the institute's infrastructure.

Jakhar inspected classrooms, accommodation facilities, food quality, sanitation, and security arrangements, and later directed the departments concerned to address gaps immediately, according to the release.

Addressing officials, Jakhar said, "Upgrading educational facilities and accelerating the pace of key infrastructure projects remain the top priorities of the district administration." The administration will continue regular field reviews to ensure effective implementation of both development and welfare initiatives, the collector emphasised. PTI COR RSY