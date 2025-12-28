Palghar collector reviews progress of mega infra projects, including Mum-Ahd bullet train

Palghar, Dec 28 (PTI) Palghar collector Indu Rani Jakhar chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of land acquisition for several multi-crore rail and infrastructure projects in the district.

The session was aimed at resolving residual administrative hurdles and ensuring the timely completion of strategic corridors, an official release said on Sunday.

The review focused on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (NHSRCL/Bullet Train), Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), Virar-Dahanu Railway Quadrupling (MRVC), Borivali-Virar fifth and sixth railway lines, and road overbridges (ROBs), it added.

Among those who took part were Mahesh Sagar (Deputy Collector, Land Acquisition), Tejas Chavan (Deputy Collector, Rehabilitation), Ravindra Rajput (Additional Resident Deputy Collector), and Narendra Patil (District Superintendent of Land Records), the release said.

Land acquisition is 100 per cent complete for the bullet train project, with 92 per cent beneficiaries in 71 villages getting full compensation, it said.

The Virar-Dahanu project is the only one with a minor pending acquisition, which is expected to be cleared shortly, while the Borivali-Virar project has completed its land acquisition.

"These five projects covered a total of 169 villages. A sum of Rs 2859.14 crore has been disbursed to the project affected and Rs. 328.52 crores remains for distribution. Jadhav directed project authorities to make coordinated efforts to swiftly resolve residual issues related to fund utilization, rehabilitation, and administrative clearances," the release added. PTI COR BNM