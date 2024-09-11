Palghar cop booked for taking bribe

Palghar, Sep 11 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against a police naik in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person for saving him from arrest in a case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

The case against the complainant was registered at Boisar police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the ACB said in a release on Tuesday without elaborating.

On August 13, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from him to save him from arrest and also accepted a part payment of Rs 10,000 at that time, it said.

Later, the accused started pestering the person for the remaining Rs 10,000 and agreed to accept Rs 5,000.

Based on the person's complaint, the ACB on Tuesday lodged an FIR against the police naik under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the release said. PTI COR GK