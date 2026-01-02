Palghar cop booked over Rs 50,000 bribe demand; in Sindhudurg, ACB nabs industry inspector

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) A cop from Maharashtra’s Palghar district was booked for allegedly demanding Rs 50,000 from a citizen, while an official was held in Sindhudurg while accepting a bribe of Rs 22,000, ACB said on Friday.

The accused cop, identified as assistant police inspector Sahebrao Shivaji Kachre, was posted at Gholwad police station in the district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release.

A person filed a complaint with the ACB on December 9, alleging that Kachre promised not to arrest his brother-in-law, who was an accused in a case, if he greased his palm.

“Kachre has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act after it was established that he demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to refrain from arresting the complainant’s relative and to remove his name from a case file,” said the ACB release.

The policeman will be arrested if needed, it said.

Meanwhile, the ACB’s Sindhudurg unit arrested an industry inspector while accepting a bribe of Rs 22,000 on Wednesday, officials said.

Accused Pankaj Vitthal Shelke from the District Industries Centre in Oros had demanded the money to approve a proposal for a government subsidy concerning the purchase of a truck. PTI COR NR