Palghar cops trace man missing for 10 years, reunite him with kin

Palghar, Feb 1 (PTI) A man who left his home in Palghar in 2016 has been reunited with his parents thanks to the efforts of the local police, an official said.

Praveen Pawar, now 39, was traced to Delhi on Saturday, the official added.

"He is a resident of Ahilyanagar. While working in a hospital in Vikramgadh here, he had a dispute with his parents and left home in 2016. He was untraceable since. Under Operation Muskan-14, a special campaign implemented by Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, police teams began revisiting cold cases of missing children and adults," he said.

"Utilising leads from technical investigation, human intel and social media traces, we located Pawar in Delhi. His family is overjoyed," Wada police station inspector Dattatray Kindre said. PTI COR BNM