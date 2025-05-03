Palghar court acquits three persons in gutka sale case

Palghar, May 3 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district has acquitted three persons accused of selling banned gutka, citing procedural lapses and unreliable evidence.

Additional sessions judge A R Rahane acquitted Balasaheb Mohan Dhumal, Jaiprakash Ramdular Chourasiya, and Tipu Ramugrah Gupta of charges under the Indian Penal Code and Food Safety and Standards Act.

The order dated April 25 was made available on Saturday.

The case stemmed from a raid conducted in June 2023 by the assistant commissioner (Food and Drug), who allegedly seized scented gutka and paan masala from the accused's shops.

The court noted significant deficiencies in the manner of the seizure and investigation.

It criticised the lack of an original chemical analysis report and questioned why the raid was conducted without police coordination despite the station being just "4 to 5 minutes" away.

The court held that the prosecution had failed to prove the alleged seizure from the accused. PTI COR ARU