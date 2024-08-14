Palghar deputy collector held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Palghar/Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) A Deputy Collector of Palghar district was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 to grant permission to a tribal to purchase land, an official said on Wednesday.

A tribal community member seeking to purchase land from another tribal individual visited the district collector’s office on August 1 to obtain the necessary permission for the transaction.

During this visit, a clerk allegedly solicited a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant on behalf of deputy collector (general administration) Sanjeev Jadhavar, the ACB official said.

The complainant approached the ACB on the same day. During verification, the clerk informed the complainant to wait as transfers within the office were anticipated.

The complainant received a call from the clerk on August 8 instructing him to meet Deputy Collector Jadhavar at his office within the next few days.

On Tuesday (August 13), the complainant met with Jadhavar, who allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 and accepted the bribe in front of witnesses, the official said.

Jadhavar was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was remanded to police custody till August 17. PTI COR DC GK NSK