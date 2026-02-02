Palghar district administration and IJM join hands to eradicate bonded labour

Palghar, Feb 2 (PTI) The Palghar district administration on Monday entered into a formal partnership with the International Justice Mission (IJM) to eradicate bonded labour and provide a "dignified and sustainable" future for released workers.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed under the leadership of district collector Indurani Jakhar, according to a release issued by the district administration.

The partnership aims to move beyond simple rescue operations, focusing heavily on the long-term integration of survivors into society. Under this agreement, both the administration and IJM will jointly accelerate rehabilitation processes.

"Special emphasis will be given to employment, social security, benefits of various government schemes and dignified living standards. This agreement between the district administration and IJM will be a milestone for Palghar district towards social justice, human rights protection and inclusive development," the release said.

According to International Justice Mission India's website, the organisation works with local governments, law enforcement agencies, corporations, and multilateral institutions to understand and identify solutions to end violence against women and children, with a particular focus on the crime of human trafficking.