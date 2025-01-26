Palghar district will emerge as ‘fourth Mumbai’: Minister Naik

Palghar, Jan 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar guardian minister Ganesh Naik said on Sunday that the district would emerge as the “fourth Mumbai”, stressing that it would play a key role in boosting India’s trade and economy.

Talking about the Vadhvan Port, which will be India’s largest deep-water port with an investment of Rs 76,220 crore, he said the project will turn the district into a progressive and economically vibrant region.

The port project would also generate large-scale employment opportunities for locals and youth, he said.

Palghar is poised to become the “fourth Mumbai” and play a crucial role in strengthening India's trade and economy, he said during an R-Day event. “Palghar will emerge as a leading district not only in the state but in the entire country,” he added. PTI COR NR