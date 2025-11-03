Palghar farmer claims he has got Rs 2.30 as compensation for paddy crop damaged by rains

Palghar, Nov 3 (PTI) A farmer from Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday claimed he had received just Rs 2.30 as compensation from the state government for crop loss due to unseasonal rains.

Madhukar Baburao Patil from Shillottar village in Wada taluka submitted an application seeking compensation for extensive damage caused to his paddy fields.

"Continuous rains this season severely affected the paddy harvest, leaving the crop waterlogged and rotten. Even the straw turned black, worsening the crisis by creating a fodder shortage for livestock. Despite the scale of damage, I was shocked to find a paltry Rs 2.30 credited to my bank account," said Patil, who owns 11 acres of land in his name and that of his wife and daughters.

Patil's plight found a mention at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's press conference in Mumbai during the day.

"It is a joke that farmers in Palghar have received only Rs 2 and a few paise as crop insurance compensation," Thackeray had said. PTI COR BNM