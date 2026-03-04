Palghar firing case: Runaway accused held from Yavatmal district

Palghar, Mar 4 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was arrested from Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, days after he allegedly fired at a grocer's father over a love marriage dispute involving the victim's son, police said on Wednesday. "The accused, identified as Umesh alias Pralhad Gharat, had barged into Pritesh Warkhande's house in Palghar in the wee hours on February 23 and fired a round at his father," said Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

The dispute arose from Pritesh's marriage to a girl who was raised by Gharat since her childhood.

"Gharat was against the marriage. After firing, the accused assaulted Pritesh and his wife and threw chilli powder," Deshmukh said.

A case was registered at Boisar police station in Palghar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Arms Act, he said.

"Despite no immediate leads, our teams used technical analysis and confidential inputs to trace and arrest the absconding accused from Varni police station limits in Yavatmal district on March 1," Deshmukh added.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK