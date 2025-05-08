Palghar gears up for ultra-high voltage power infrastructure amid push for energy sector reforms

Palghar, May 8 (PTI) Maharashtra’s Palghar district will receive upgrades in electricity generation and distribution, with particular focus on ultra-high voltage transmission lines, as efforts are underway to transform India’s power sector, a government release said on Thursday.

Palghar is among the key regions selected for this high-priority infrastructure rollout, said the release by the district administration.

These ultra-high voltage power lines are essential to Maharashtra's long-term energy policy, which is aligned with the national goal of importing green energy from renewable power projects outside the state, it said.

Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar has directed all departments concerned and implementing agencies to expedite the work, the release added.

"Promoting renewable energy is a key objective of the state's energy policy. The emphasis is on increasing the share of clean energy, reducing the risks of climate change, and ultimately reducing electricity tariffs for consumers," Jakhar said.