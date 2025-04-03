Palghar gets first woman collector

Palghar, Apr 3 (PTI) Dr Indurani Jakhar has been appointed as the first woman collector of the tribal-dominated Palghar district in Maharashtra.

Jakhar, while assuming the office on Wednesday, expressed her commitment to prioritising education and health sectors and the welfare of the region's diverse population.

She pledged to ensure the timely completion of major infrastructure projects, including the Vadhavan Port, Reliance Textile Park, Mumbai-Vadodara expressway, dedicated freight corridor, bullet train project and the Virar-Dahanu suburban four-laning initiative.

The collector also mentioned about her focus areas, including socio-economic disparities and environmental concerns plaguing the district, as well as sustainable development of the tribal communities.

Jakhar previously served as the commissioner of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation in neighbouring Thane district. PTI COR GK