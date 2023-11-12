Palghar man accuses brother of causing fire in his scrap godown, case registered

Palghar, Nov 12 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have registered a case against a man after his brother accused him of triggering a fire in his scrap godown by bursting a firecracker, an official said on Sunday.

Complainant Rakesh Upadhyaya (45) owns a scrap godown on Manor Road in Palghar. Around 1.30 am on Friday, he learnt about a fire at his godown. While firemen put out the fire, it destroyed everything inside, the official said, quoting the complaint.

Rakesh told the police that he then went through the footage of CCTV cameras in the area and found that a spark flew into his godown after his younger brother Rajesh burst a firecracker in its vicinity. The spark triggered the fire, destroying the scrap stored inside, he told the police.

On Rakesh’s complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case against Rajesh under Indian Penal Code sections, including 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 427 (mischief causing damage), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made yet. PTI COR NR