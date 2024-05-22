Palghar man booked for raping woman on pretext of job in reality show

Palghar, May 22 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have booked a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman from Gujarat after luring her with a job in a reality show, an official said on Wednesday.

Anand Singh, a resident of Vasai on the outskirts of Mumbai, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman from Surat on Monday and Tuesday, he said.

In her complaint to the Tulinj police, the 26-year-old woman said Singh called to Mumbai saying he would get her a job in a popular reality show.

On her arrival, Singh took her to his house near More Talao in Nalasopara and raped her. When she resisted, Singh allegedly beat her up and threatened her with dire consequences, the official added. PTI COR NR