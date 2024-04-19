Palghar man loses Rs 15.8 lakh to fraudsters on gaming app

Palghar, Apr 19 (PTI) A man from Maharashtra's Palghar allegedly lost Rs 15.8 lakh to cyber fraudsters on an online gaming application, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, an official said.

The complainant has alleged that the accused contacted him in December last year and lured him to play an online game assuring him of lucrative returns, he said.

The complainant played the game with Rs 15.8 lakh but did not get any returns and could not contact the accused. He soon realised he had been cheated and approached the police, the official said. PTI COR MVG ARU