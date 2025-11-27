Palghar man, paramour found hanging in suspected suicide pact

Palghar, Nov 27 (PTI) A man and his paramour from Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly ended their lives in a suspected suicide pact after their families opposed their relationship, police said on Thursday.

Naresh Lahu Nadge (35) and Sarika Shankar Mahala (24) were found hanging from a tree in Sarshi village of Vikramgad taluka on Tuesday, a day after they left their homes under false pretences, they said.

Naresh, who was married and had two children, and Sarika, who was unmarried, were in a relationship, but their families and other villagers opposed it, pushing them into depression, the police said.

Some villagers spotted the two hanging from a tree on Tuesday.

Preliminary findings indicate it was a suicide pact, assistant police inspector Ajit Gole said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and a case of accidental death has been registered, the police said.

"The villagers here are too sensitive and emotional to any kind of correction and may take the extreme step," the official said, stressing the need to address such issues through counselling. PTI COR GK