Palghar man wanted for 2019 murder held from Karnataka after cops track e-commerce order

Palghar, Feb 15 (PTI) A man wanted in a 2019 murder case in Nalasopara in Palghar district was nabbed from neighbouring Karnataka after police tracked an order he placed on an e-commerce site.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death during a bar altercation in March 2019, leading to a case against five persons for murder, use of dangerous weapons and other offences under Indian Penal Code.

While four of the accused, Abhishek Raviprakash Pandey, Sagar Ajay Rajoria, Rohit Amarnath Dubey and Saurabh Jayshankar Pandey were held at the time, fifth accused Babu alias Rakshit Vasudev Pujari absconded.

A team of Crime Unit II under senior inspector Samir Ahirrao recently managed to trace Pujari's family in Karnataka and found out they were in touch with a man in Ballehunur in Chikmagalur there, the official said.

"We also traced a mobile number linked to the same person. This number was also linked to a bank account, which we found belonged to Pujari's father. After Pujari placed an order on an e-commerce platform, we tracked the delivery location and arrested him from Chikmagalur," the official said.

Pujari was held on February 13, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal.

He was brought to Vasai on transit remand and handed over to Tulinj police station for further action, Ballal said. PTI COR BNM