Palghar MP asks govt to release funds for district hospital and trauma centre

Palghar, Jun 8 (PTI) Palghar MP Hemant Savra on Sunday asked the Maharashtra government to release funds for the construction of the district hospital and trauma care centre.

He submitted a written submission to Maharashtra's minister of state for health Meghana Bordikar when the latter visited Wada during the day.

If the work of Palghar Hospital and Manor Trauma Care Centre is completed, thousands of citizens will get treatment at the local level, and will not have to travel to Thane and Mumbai, Savra said in a statement. PTI COR BNM