Palghar MP hails Budget, says several schemes will boost development in district

Palghar, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget announcement of reviving 100 old industrial clusters will breathe new life into hubs like Tarapur, Boisar, Wada and Kudus in Palghar district, local MP Hemant Sawara said on Sunday.

The new fiscal provisions will fundamentally change the face of the district by empowering its women, farmers, and youth, he added.

The dedicated fund of Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated to encourage new industries and startups, which will ensure youth, including from Palghar, do not have to migrate for work, he added.

"The abolition of taxes and duties on fish caught by local fishermen is a historic decision for the coastal community. It is expected to provide a significant financial cushion to the fishing business along Palghar coast. The district's signature crops, cashew and coconut, are slated for a makeover as the government plans to develop these as global brands," Sawara said.