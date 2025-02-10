Palghar MP seeks additional funds for hospital project

Palghar, Feb 10 (PTI) Palghar MP Hemant Savara has requested Union MOS for Health Prataprao Jadhav to provide additional funding for a key 200-bed hospital and expedite health infrastructure projects.

The initial administrative sanction for the hospital project was Rs 20,911.11 lakh. However, due to factors like revised GST rules etc, the budget has risen to Rs 35,739.91 lakh, Savara stated in a release.

Savara requested an additional Rs 14,828.80 lakh to complete the project during his meeting with Jadhav in Delhi.

The Union minister assured that the required actions to expedite the funding and ensure the timely completion of the hospital would be taken soon.PTI COR NSK