Palghar MP turns good samaritan, helps highway accident victim

Palghar, Apr 28 (PTI) Palghar MP Dr Hemant Savara provided medical first aid to a woman victim of a road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

A viral video shows Savara stopping his vehicle after noticing a woman lying injured on the highway.

He quickly gathered available materials including cardboard pieces and wood lying nearby. He used handkerchiefs from his entourage to provide first aid to the injured woman, who appeared to have suffered a fracture in her leg.

Dr Savara ensured that the woman was transported to a nearby hospital in his vehicle for further treatment, while he shifted to another car to continue his journey.

Officials confirmed that the woman is receiving further treatment and is in stable condition. PTI COR NSK