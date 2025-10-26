Palghar MP urges Centre to increase capacity of Vasai passport office

Palghar, Oct 26 (PTI) Lok Sabha member Dr Hemant Vishnu Savara has said that he has urged the Centre to increase the daily application acceptance capacity at the Vasai passport office in his Palghar constituency.

According to a statement released by his office on Sunday, Savara has said the current capacity of the office, "limited to 63 passport applications and two police clearance certificate requests per day", is proving insufficient for the rapidly growing population of the Palghar district.

“It is expected that the Ministry of External Affairs will take a positive decision in this regard,” the statement said, quoting the MP. PTI COR NR