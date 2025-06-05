Palghar MP urges Maharashtra minister to expand hostel facilities for tribal students

Palghar, Jun 5 (PTI) Hemant Vishnu Savra, who represents Maharashtra’s Palghar Lok Sabha constituency, has urged the state government to increase the number and capacity of hostels for tribal students in the district, his office said on Thursday.

In a letter to Ashokji Uike, the state tribal development minister, Savra said that the number of tribal students is steadily increasing, but the infrastructure to support them is inadequate.

The MP suggested the construction of new hostels and expansion of existing facilities across Palghar district, as well as the provision for temporary hostels wherever necessary to address immediate needs, his office added. PTI COR NR