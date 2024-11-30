Palghar MP writes to Gadkari over issues regarding national highways 48 and 160

Palghar, Nov 30 (PTI) Palghar Lok Sabha MP Hemant Savara has written to Union minister Nitin Gadkari to flag delay in works related to national highways 48 and 160.

Advertisment

In a letter written to the Union minister of road transport and highways, Savara said concretisation work on the NH 48 stretch from Thane-Versova bridge to Talasari in Palghar has been delayed, with just 50 per cent of the work completed.

It is leading to severe traffic congestion, which is giving rise to lane violations, the MP said in the letter.

He further noted that Palghar-Jawhar-Trimbakeshwar-Ghoti stretch of NH 16A, despite being declared a national highway in 2016, remains in poor condition due to minimal maintenance during the contract period.

Advertisment

The expansion and strengthening of NH 160 is still awaiting approval, Savara said, adding that Zai-Bordi-Revas-Reddi stretch must be made a national highway to improve connectivity between Gujarat and Mumbai. PTI COR BNM