Palghar murder convict absconding for 3 years arrested in Punjab

Palghar, Aug 6 (PTI) A man convicted in a 2016 murder case in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested from Punjab after absconding for more than three years, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Shankar Jagdish Mukhiya alias Samosewala, frequently changed his name and identity to evade detection, they said.

He had been convicted for the murder of one Dilip Basnet on September 15, 2016 in Nalasopara area here, senior police inspector Sameer Ahirrao said.

The incident occurred when the accused attacked Basnet with a sharp weapon after he allegedly made obscene remarks against the former's wife.

The Waliv police had registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and a court subsequently sentenced Mukhiya to imprisonment, a police release said without specifying the jail term duration.

He was released on parole from the Thane Central Jail in 2022 (during COVID-19). But as the parole period expired on May 7, 2022, the accused failed to return to jail and went missing, the release said.

A separate case was then registered against him under IPC section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), the police said.

Recently, based on a credible information, a special police team was sent to Punjab. The accused was traced to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district in Punjab and arrested on Monday, the police said. PTI COR GK