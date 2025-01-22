Palghar police detect 87 pc criminal cases filed in district in 2024

Palghar, Jan 22 (PTI) The Palghar district rural police have recorded 87 per cent crime detection rate in 2024, with several categories of crime, including murder, dacoity, rape and dacoity, registering a 100 per cent detection rate, an official said.

Addressing a press conference at the Palghar district police headquarters on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Balasaheb Patil provided the data.

"Of the 2,141 criminal cases registered in 2024, the police successfully detected 1,870 cases, marking a slight one-per cent decrease as compared to the previous year. We recorded 100 per cent detection rate in several categories, including murder, attempted murder, dacoity, riots, grievous hurt and rape cases," he said.

The detection rate in chain-snatching and burglary incidents stood at 80 per cent and 62 per cent respectively, he said.

"A total of 35 murder cases and 28 attempted murder cases were registered and successfully solved. In financial crimes, Rs 14.34 crore were recovered out of a total of Rs. 20.20 crore involved in various cheating cases," Patil said.

A total of 26 rape cases involving victims above 18 years and 51 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for victims below 18 years were registered in the district last year, and police detected all the cases, according to him.

The conviction rate in the sessions court remained low, with charges proven in only 10 per cent cases, he said. PTI COR NP