Palghar police foil dacoity plan by arresting 12 persons

Palghar (Maha), Jul 19 (PTI) Palghar district police has arrested 12 persons who were allegedly planning to loot an ATM centre, an official said on Wednesday.

Those arrested hailed from Palghar, Thane and Mumbai districts, said district rural police chief Balasaheb Patil.

A police patrolling team spotted some persons moving in a suspicious manner near an ATM centre at Navli Phata around 3.30 am on Tuesday, he said.

The team called for additional force and rounded up the suspects, Patil added.

The gang was planning to loot the ATM centre among other things, he said.

A sickle, iron knife, three metal cutters, a spanner, cutter for extracting screws, nylon rope and a packet of chilli powder were seized from their possession besides a pick-up van and tempo, all valued at Rs 8,56,600 in total, the official said.

An offence under IPC sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity)and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) and also the Arms Act was registered against the arrested men.

Further probe was on. PTI COR KRK