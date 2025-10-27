Palghar police issue appeal amid reports of drone sightings in some localities

Palghar, Oct 27 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have issued an appeal to people not to panic or believe in rumours after receiving reports of drones being spotted in some areas, an official said on Monday.

According to a release from the Palghar rural police, citizens had claimed to have spotted drones flying on the night of October 24 in the localities of Murbe, Satpati, Nandgaon, Kharekuran, and surrounding areas.

The sightings had reportedly created a fear among residents, it stated.

"The Palghar police have taken serious note of the matter and are investigating the incident by contacting all the relevant government departments," the release stated.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh appealed to people to exercise restraint.

He assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted and necessary action will be taken regarding the incident.

The police have also urged citizens to immediately contact the concerned police station if they observe any suspicious movement, the release stated. PTI COR ARU